A Lake Charles woman has been arrested after a stabbing incident Sunday night at the Grand Lake Deli on La. 384 in Cameron Parish.

Ashley Nicole Picou, 35, allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times, according to authorities.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place just before 2 p.m.

Sheriff Ron Johnson said on Monday that the victim had some serious injuries but had been released from the hospital and was recovering.

“This was a fight that got out of hand quickly,” Johnson said.

He said the two women knew each other.

Picou was charged with aggravated second-degree battery.

No bond has been set for Picou at this time and she remains in the Cameron Parish Jail.

Former LSU and Sulphur linebacker Tahj Keeynata Jones was arrested Friday on several charges and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

