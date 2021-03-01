A Lake Charles woman has been arrested after a stabbing incident Sunday night at the Grand Lake Deli on La. 384 in Cameron Parish.
Ashley Nicole Picou, 35, allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times, according to authorities.
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place just before 2 p.m.
Sheriff Ron Johnson said on Monday that the victim had some serious injuries but had been released from the hospital and was recovering.
“This was a fight that got out of hand quickly,” Johnson said.
He said the two women knew each other.
Picou was charged with aggravated second-degree battery.
No bond has been set for Picou at this time and she remains in the Cameron Parish Jail.