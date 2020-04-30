LC police report officer involved shooting

Officer Involved Shooting graphic

An officer-involved shooting involving the Lake Charles Police Department took place Wednesday near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Tulip Street, officials said.

No information regarding the name, age, or condition of the person shot was available at press time.

Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police confirmed state police were investigating the shooting.

Lt. Jeff Keenum, LCPD, said the department requested state police investigate the incident.

Anytime there is an officer-involved shooting, it is standard procedure to request state police look into the matter.

The incident on Wednesday was the third shooting in the same area within the last couple of years.

Earlier this year, a man was arrested in a fatal shooting near Tulip Street and 7th Street.

In 2019, another officer-involved shooting took place after officers responded to a disturbance call.

In that incident, a victim was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was released and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges related to the incident.

The shooting on Wednesday continues to be investigated.

