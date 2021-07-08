A Lake Charles man found guilty last month of the sexual battery of two young girls has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.
Marlin Demouchet, 47, was convicted in May of two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13; one count of attempted sexual battery of a victim under 13; one count of sexual battery; and one count simple escape.
Demouchet was accused of raping a girl when she was 9 or 10 and committing sexual battery against an 8-year-old girl. The crimes happened between Aug. 1, 2010, and Jan. 31, 2011.
Judge Robert Wyatt sentenced Demouchet to 30 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on each count of sexual battery of a victim under 13; 15 years in prison on the attempted sexual battery of a victim under 13; 10 years in prison on the sexual battery charge; and 3 years in prison on the simple escape. All of the sentences are to run concurrent to the simple escape sentence, which will run consecutive.
Bethany Bryant, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, said their office will be seeking further sentencing enhancement for Demouchet as a habitual felony offender “due to his repeated sexual abuse of children.”
When investigators originally told Demouchet he was going to be arrested in April of 2015, he reportedly began hitting himself with a chair in the interview room of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff ’s Office. He received stitches at a local hospital, where he reportedly tried to flee on foot, leading deputies on a chase.