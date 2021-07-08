Marlin D. Demouchet,

Marlin D. Demouchet, 47, Lake Charles,

 Special to the American Press

A Lake Charles man found guilty last month of the sexual battery of two young girls has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Marlin Demouchet, 47, was convicted in May of two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13; one count of attempted sexual battery of a victim under 13; one count of sexual battery; and one count simple escape.

Demouchet was accused of raping a girl when she was 9 or 10 and committing sexual battery against an 8-year-old girl. The crimes happened between Aug. 1, 2010, and Jan. 31, 2011.

Judge Robert Wyatt sentenced Demouchet to 30 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence on each count of sexual battery of a victim under 13; 15 years in prison on the attempted sexual battery of a victim under 13; 10 years in prison  on the sexual battery charge; and 3 years in prison on the simple escape. All of the sentences are to run concurrent to the simple escape sentence, which will run consecutive.

Bethany Bryant, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, said their office will be seeking further sentencing enhancement for Demouchet as a habitual felony offender “due to his repeated sexual abuse of children.”

When investigators originally told Demouchet he was going to be arrested in April of 2015, he reportedly began hitting himself with a chair in the interview room of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff ’s Office. He received stitches at a local hospital, where he reportedly tried to flee on foot, leading deputies on a chase.

More from this section

Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — A tearful, repentant Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity.

Report: 2 Seattle police officers broke law during DC riots

SEATTLE (AP) — Two Seattle police officers who were in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 insurrection were illegally trespassing on Capitol grounds while rioters stormed the building, but they lied about their actions, a police watchdog said in a report released Thursday.

Man arrested for failure to register

  • Updated
Man arrested for failure to register

Convicted sex offender Clifford C. Abshire, 40, of Westlake was arrested Tuesday after failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements. 

Biden with few options to stabilize Haiti in wake of slaying

MIAMI (AP) — The last time Haiti was thrust into turmoil by assassination was 1915, when an angry group of rebels raided the French Embassy and beat to death President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam, ushering in weeks of chaos that triggered a nearly two-decade U.S. military intervention.

Adams' win in NYC latest in surge for moderate Democrats

NEW YORK (AP) — The triumph of a moderate Democrat in the mayoral primary in deep blue New York City appears to accelerate a recent trend of some of the party’s most fervent voters breaking away from its most progressive candidates.