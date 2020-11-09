Lake Charles police are searching for a man accused in an armed robbery at a Ryan Street convenience store on Nov. 2.
Spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux said a Black male later identified as 21-year-old Coby Jermond Simon of Lake Charles entered the store at about 10 a.m., produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
“After the suspect received the undisclosed amount of money, he fled the location northbound on Ryan Street in a silver Cadillac CTS bearing a temporary license plate,” Desormeaux said. “The vehicle was observed by a witness to have a large dent in the rear passenger door.”
Desormeaux said Simon has an active arrest warrant for armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm; his bond was set at $325,000 by Judge Michael Canaday.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simon is asked to call 491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 491-2222. The lead investigator is Det. Chad Smith