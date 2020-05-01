A preliminary investigation by Louisiana State Police regarding an officer-involved shooting revealed officers with the Lake Charles Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Tulip Street near 5th Avenue on Wednesday in an effort to apprehend a man wanted for attempted homicide.
Branden Roberts, 22, of Lake Charles was being sought for two counts of attempted homicide, according to Trooper Derek Senegal.
During the course of the traffic stop, authorities said Roberts exited the vehicle from the passenger side and discharged a firearm toward officers.
As Roberts attempted to flee the scene on foot, he confronted additional responding officers, resulting in at least one LCPD officer discharging his firearm.
Roberts was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Upon release, he will be booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
No other injuries were reported.
Lt. Jeff Keenum, LCPD, said the department requested state police investigate the incident. Anytime there is an officer-involved shooting, it is standard procedure to request state police look into the matter.
The incident on Wednesday was the third shooting in the same area within the last couple of years.
Earlier this year, a man was arrested in a fatal shooting near Tulip Street and 7th Street.
In 2019, another officer-involved shooting took place after officers responded to a disturbance call in that area. In that incident, a victim was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
He was released and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges related to the incident.
The investigation continues into Wednesday’s shooting.