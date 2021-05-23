George McKinney

George D. McKinney, Jr., 22

 Special to the American Press
A driver accused of killing an Air Force veteran and Little League coach during an early morning crash in Moss Bluff will face jail time.
George McKinney, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide earlier this year and was sentenced Friday to 30 years through the Department of Corrections with all but 23 years suspended.
Upon McKinney's release he will serve five years of supervised probation with special terms and conditions. 
At the time of the October 2020 crash, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said McKinney was traveling southbound on Old Highway 171 at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line and struck jogger Jason D. Webb, 30. 
Webb was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 
While deputies were speaking with McKinney, Vincent said they noticed signs of impairment and found alcoholic beverages in his vehicle. A breath intoxilyzer test later revealed he was two times over the legal limit. 
McKinney was initially charged with vehicular homicide, DWI, first offense and careless operation. 
Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Algero prosecuted the case.

