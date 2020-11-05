Damon Lechtenberg

Damon Lechtenberg

 Special to the American Press
A Lake Charles man was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 15 years in prison for production of child pornography. 
Damon P. Lechtenberg, 47, pleaded guilty on April 9, 2020 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay. 
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said Lechtenberg was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release. 
According to his guilty plea, Lechtenberg admitted to filming a minor female using hidden cameras that he had placed in the child’s bedroom and bathroom. 
In December of 2019, authorities learned of Lechtenberg’s activities and obtained a search warrant. Law enforcement officers located multiple hidden cameras that had previously been put in the child’s bedroom and bathroom. 
Lechtenberg told officers he placed cameras in those areas and filmed the minor while the child was nude. Further investigation revealed he had numerous videos containing images of her in sexually explicit poses. A subsequent forensics review of the electronic devices seized from Lechtenberg revealed approximately 200 videos of the nude minor. 
Lechtenberg faced up to 60 years in prison. 
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. 
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker prosecuted the case.

More from this section

Judge rejects moving trial of ex-officers in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Thursday rejected defense requests to move the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, and also ordered that all four will be tried together instead of separately.

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, resigned on Thursday and will face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.

Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots

A nationwide push to relax drug laws took a significant step forward Tuesday as more states legalized marijuana for adults and voters made Oregon the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of street drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to 'stay home'

  • Updated

TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan (AP) — Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the days and weeks before Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” — an ominous warning that election experts said could be an effort to scare voters into sitting out the election.