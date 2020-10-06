James Morado Jr.

James Gray Morado Jr., 22, was arrested Friday on a charge of third-degree rape.

 Special to the American Press
JENNINGS - A Lake Charles man has been arrested by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old juvenile during a sleepover in Iowa this summer.
 
He is being held on a $150,000 bond.
 
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies were called to a residence on Foreman Road in Iowa on July 31 about a man molesting a juvenile girl.
 
Deputies obtained information from the parent of the female juvenile that inappropriate contact had occurred during a sleepover on June 28.
 
Morado was also wanted by Calcasieu Parish and Sulphur police on other sex offense charges.
 
He was arrested Aug. 18 and was being held in the Sulphur City Jail. He was transferred Friday to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

