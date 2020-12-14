A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday afternoon for aggravated second-degree battery after shooting an acquaintance during an argument.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a trailer park at about 3 p.m. off Old DeRidder Highway in reference to the shooting.
“When deputies arrived they located the victim lying in the roadway, suffering from what appeared to be two gunshot wounds,” Vincent said.
She said Ivan Monceaux Jr., 53, 2653 Old DeRidder Highway No. 13, shot the victim — an acquaintance — during an argument.
Monceaux was located at his residence, where he was arrested and later booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated second-degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $400,000.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
Det. Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.