A Lake Charles man has been arrested for attempted rape after a witness who was nearby heard the woman’s screams and called 911.
Lake Charles Police Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux said officers were dispatched Thursday morning to the 1700 block of 6th Avenue in reference to a report of an attempted rape.
“During the course of the investigation it was learned that the suspect, 41-year-old Jason Durousseau from Lake Charles, approached the victim, pushed her down and then attempted to have sexual relations with her,” Desormeaux said. “A witness who was nearby heard the victims screaming and rushed to the scene. Once the suspect observed the witness who was on the phone with 911, he quickly fled the scene.”
Desormeaux said the witness followed the suspect while on the phone with 911, which assisted the department’s Patrol Division in locating Durousseau and placing him under arrest.
Durousseau has been charged with attempted third-degree rape. His bond was set at $350,000 by Judge Tony Fazzio.