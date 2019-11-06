LC man arrested 36th time

JENNINGS — A Lake Charles man was arrested for the 36th time following a police pursuit in Jeff Davis Parish that resulted in multiple charges.
Gary Jamine Tezeno, 38, was arrested Monday after leading Jeff Davis Parish deputies on the chase.
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the incident began around 8 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on La. 99 near Bryan Road in Jeff Davis Parish.
A pursuit ensued and deputies chased the vehicle until it crashed near the Vallero gas station in Welsh, Ivey said.
The driver fled on foot and was apprehended at North Polk and Rowson streets in Welsh.
A search by K-9 Bean revealed 90 one-pint bottles of Promethazine.
Tezeno was charged with speeding, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a legend drug and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Deputies recovered over $4,000 in cash on Tezeno.
Welsh police assisted in his capture.