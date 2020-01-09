Michael Andre Thomas

Michael Andre Thomas

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man who was killed Tuesday in a double shooting in the 2300 block of Tulip Street, according to authorities.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the person responsible for the shooting as Michael Andre Thomas, 52, of Lake Charles.

Thomas was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional facility on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Bond has been set at $650,000.

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call Tuesday at approximately 6:26 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man and woman, both of whom had been shot.

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokesperson for the police department, said Timothy Napoleon from Kansas City, MO, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

More from this section

US border arrests drop on as focus turns to Mexicans

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The number of people arrested or stopped entering the United States along the Mexico border fell for a seventh straight month in December. with Mexicans making up a larger than usual part of the mix, authorities said Thursday.

Vail wants conviction tossed

Vail wants conviction tossed

Felix Vail has filed an appeal for post-conviction relief, asking once again to have his conviction in the second-degree murder of his wife, Mary Horton Vail, overturned.

LC man arrested in slaying

  • Updated
LC man arrested in slaying

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man who was killed Tuesday in a double shooting in the 2300 block of Tulip Street, according to authorities.

Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two dead spouses, two missing children and rumors of a cult. Confusion is growing around a series of mysterious deaths and the disappearances of a 7-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl that tie back to a couple who have since vanished themselves.

Shooting victim left downtown

  • Updated
Shooting victim left downtown

A Westlake man faces multiple charges in connection with a Tuesday shooting on River Road, police said.