LC man arrested in slaying

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man who was killed Tuesday in a double shooting in the 2300 block of Tulip Street, according to authorities.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the person responsible for the shooting as Michael Andre Thomas, 52, of Lake Charles.
Thomas was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional facility on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Bond has been set at $650,000.
The Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call Tuesday at approximately 6:26 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a man and woman, both of whom had been shot.
Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokesperson for the police department, said Timothy Napoleon from Kansas City, MO, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The investigation is continuing.