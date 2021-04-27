Martin Gillard
Special to the American Press

A Lake Charles man was arrested at a Sulphur hotel last week after workers there reported a possible credit card fraud.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives learned someone had been using fraudulent credit cards and identities to book hotel rooms at six different hotels in Sulphur and Lake Charles. After speaking with hotel personnel and reviewing surveillance footage at the hotels, detectives were able to identify one of the suspects as Martin F. Gilliard III, 46, 426 Armistead Lane.

Vincent said detectives were contacted by personnel at a hotel in Lake Charles on April 23 in reference to a man who was possibly attempting to pay for a room with a fraudulent card. Hotel personnel told detectives the man was ultimately unable to pay and was removed from the hotel.  

“When detectives arrive they located Gilliard, who attempted to give deputies a false name and presented them with a fraudulent driver’s license,” Vincent said. “During further investigation Gilliard was found to be in possession of over 20 different credit cards that did not belong to him.”

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 20 counts of identity theft; and resisting an officer by refusal to ID.  Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $45,000.  

Gilliard was also found to have two outstanding warrants for contempt of court for charges of identity theft less than $300; seven counts of identity theft over $1,000; theft over $25,000; and access device fraud over $1,500.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are likely.

Det. Joshua Bruns in the lead investigator on this case.

