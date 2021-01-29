A Lake Charles man has been arrested for fourth-offense DWI after crashing his truck in a Moss Bluff ditch.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said James O. McKeehan Jr., 55, 4101 Pleasant Drive, had slurred speech, unstable balance and alcohol emitting from his breath when deputies approached his vehicle in the 1200 block of U.S. 171 on Jan. 22.
After McKeehan performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test, he was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for breath intoxilyzer test; which revealed he was over the legal limit.
McKeehan, who has four prior DWI arrests, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI fourth and subsequent offenses and careless operation. He was released the following day on a $20,500 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio with special conditions he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, must be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings, and cannot commit any other crimes.
Cpl. Aaron Miller was the arresting deputy on this case.
