A Lake Charles man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender following a traffic stop, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said at about 8 p.m. Sept. 29, a deputy initiated a stop on a car near the intersection of La. 14 and Prien Lake Road for a traffic violation.
When the deputy made contact with the driver, registered sex offender Jason D. Bryant, 20, 2530 Dewey St., it was learned he was driving a vehicle that had not been registered with law enforcement, making him in violation of his sex offender registration requirements.
Bryant was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender; along with a traffic citation. Judge Robert Wyatt set his bond at $2,600.
Bryant was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in February 2020 in Calcasieu Parish.
Sr. Cpl. Thomas Poore was the arresting deputy on this case.