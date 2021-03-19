A Lake Charles man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual offenses against a child under the age of 12, according to authorities.
Mickey D. Williams, 42, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with five counts of first-degree rape; two counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 13; indecent behavior with a juvenile; and three counts of pornography involving a juvenile.
Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $1.66 million.
Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said detectives received a complaint on March 12 in reference to Williams possibly having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.
During the investigation, detectives learned the alleged incidents reportedly took place while the victim was visiting Williams. Detectives also learned he had allegedly taken inappropriate photographs of the victim. When questioned by detectives, Williams confirmed the allegations, authorities said.
Williams was arrested on March 16.
CPSO Det. Jacob Dore is the lead investigator on this case, with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.