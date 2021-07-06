A Lake Charles man has been arrested for second-degree battery and is accused of repeatedly beating a woman and refusing to leave her apartment.
Lake Charles Police Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux said officers discovered the disheveled victim with head injuries after responding to the battery report Saturday night at an apartment complex on Prejean Drive.
Desormeaux said Allen Sam, 25, 2120 Martha St., was previously asked to leave and not return by the victim but instead “battered the victim numerous times.”
The victim suffered extensive injuries, Desormeaux said.
Sam was located at Motel 6 in Sulphur Monday morning by SWAT members and was arrested for second-degree battery and unauthorized entry.
Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $60,000.