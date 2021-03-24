A Lake Charles man has been arrested for reportedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10, according to authorities.
Kevin G. Joubert, 59, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $200,000.
On March 1, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint regarding Joubert reportedly having inappropriate sexual contact with the victim earlier this year, authorities said.
After further investigation, Joubert was arrested on Monday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Det. Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator on this case.