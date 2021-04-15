A Lake Charles man has been arrested in the rape of a girl under the age of 17 who had been reported as a runaway.
Tony L. Mouton, 35, 2917 Cypress St., is accused of picking her up as she walked down the street and bringing her to an abandoned trailer, where they drank tequila, smoked marijuana and then had sexual intercourse, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.
The victim told detectives she left the trailer the next morning. She was transported to a hospital where an examination revealed injuries consistent with her statement, Vincent said.
Detectives spoke with Mouton on Thursday and he confirmed he picked the girl up and drove her to the trailer. He also confirmed he smoked marijuana and drank tequila with the victim, but denied having sexual intercourse with her.
He was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with third-degree rape. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $650,000.