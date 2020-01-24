Kamran Chaudary

Kamran Chaudary 

A 36-year-old Lake Charles man was arrested this week on multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Dr. Kamran Chaudary was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; and domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Chaudary was booked and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility.

Judge Robert Wyatt set Chaudary's bond at $8,500.

On Jan. 19, at approximately 12:53 a.m., the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call for assistance involving a male threatening subjects with a gun in the 4900 block of Westridge Park East.

Chaudary allegedly pointed a gun at two subjects in the home during a domestic disturbance.

Lead investigator is Det. Sgt. Hope Sanders and arresting officer was Eric Gruspier.

The investigation is continuing.

