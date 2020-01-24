A 36-year-old Lake Charles man was arrested this week on multiple charges including aggravated assault.
Dr. Kamran Chaudary was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; and domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.
Chaudary was booked and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility.
Judge Robert Wyatt set Chaudary's bond at $8,500.
On Jan. 19, at approximately 12:53 a.m., the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call for assistance involving a male threatening subjects with a gun in the 4900 block of Westridge Park East.
Chaudary allegedly pointed a gun at two subjects in the home during a domestic disturbance.
Lead investigator is Det. Sgt. Hope Sanders and arresting officer was Eric Gruspier.
The investigation is continuing.