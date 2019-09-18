The last defendant in a Calcasieu Parish cocaine distribution ring has been sentenced, according to United States Attorney David C. Joseph.
Derrick Harrison, 41, of Houston, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to 151 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Harrison, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 24, 2018, was one of six defendants named as part of an indictment filed in 2017.
From January to August 2016, Harrison conspired with four co-defendants to distribute cocaine in the Calcasieu Parish area.
Harrison lived in the Houston area and supplied cocaine to Vanchiese Green, who served as a middleman for Eric Beloney, Anthony Celestine and Donnie Lewis for distribution of cocaine in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.
Beloney acquired 9 pounds of cocaine on July 26, 2018, using Green as a conduit to acquire the narcotics in Houston. On his return to Lake Charles from Houston, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on Beloney's car and found 9 pounds of cocaine and 16 grams of cocaine base.
Following the traffic stop, officers executed a search warrant at Beloney's residence and recovered additional controlled substances, approximately $3,432 in cash, and a Hi-Point .40-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen.
Tramicke Taylor was a courier of cocaine and cash for the Vanchiese Green Drug Trafficking organization, authorities said. Altogether, the group was responsible for distributing from 50 to 150 kilograms of cocaine.
Green, 43, of Houston, entered a guilty plea on July 18, 2018 and was sentenced on Oct. 3, 2018 to 109 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Beloney, 43, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2018 and was sentenced on Nov. 13, 2018 to 188 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Celestine, 44, of Lake Charles, entered a guilty plea on Sept. 24, 2018 and was sentenced on Jan. 9, 2019 to 212 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Lewis, 42, of Houston, pleaded guilty on Sept. 24, 2018 and was sentenced on Jan. 9, 2019 to 212 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Taylor, 44, of Lake Charles, entered a guilty plea on July 18, 2018 and was sentenced on Nov. 13, 2018 to five years probation for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
The FBI and Calcasieu Parish Combine Anti-Drug Team conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel J. McCoy and David J. Ayo prosecuted the case.