Ricky Langley, convicted of murder in the death of a 6-year-old boy, has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to get his conviction thrown out.
Langley killed Jeremy Guillory in 1992 and was convicted of second-degree murder at trial in 2009.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeal in June refused to uphold an earlier decision by a three-judge panel that could have led to Langley's release from Angola.
At issue was whether the jury's decision not to convict Langley of first-degree murder also meant he should be acquitted of second-degree murder.
A majority opinion of the 5th Circuit affirmed Langley's conviction.
"This defendant committed the most heinous, the most unspeakable act against this 6-year-old defenseless boy, and he deserves the full weight of the criminal justice system," Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier said after receiving the court's decision.
Attorney General Jeff Landry said, "I am grateful that the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed this murderous pedophile should remain behind bars. My office will continue to do all we can to protect our state's children and ensure public safety in Louisiana."
Judge Robert Wyatt earlier ordered Langley held without bond following the first ruling by the three-judge panel, which created a scenario in which Langley could have potentially been released from Angola where he has been since shortly after being convicted of the murder in 2009.
Langley said multiple times in videotaped confessions after the killing that he molested the boy, strangled him and put his body in a closet.
A convicted sex offender at the time of the boy's death, Langley was convicted three times for the killing of Guillory on Feb. 7, 1992.
DeRosier said after the first ruling by the 5th Circuit that his office would vigorously fight to keep Langley behind bars.
He said the Langley case was one of the most serious cases he has ever had and that Langley was a "huge danger" to the public.
"We are going to use every resource this office has, as long as it takes, as much as it costs, to keep this horrible killer, this murderer, in prison for the rest of his life," DeRosier said.
In its earlier reversal, while acknowledging Langley's crime was "horrific," the 5th Circuit said, in part, that at Langley's third trial, over a double jeopardy objection, the prosecution tried Langley for second-degree murder after he had been acquitted of first-degree murder in the same case at his second trial.
But the 5th Circuit's current opinion, in a lengthy discourse citing multiple other cases, affirmed the conviction of the defendant.
Wyatt was also the judge at Langley's third trial and like two juries before him had done, he rejected Langley's insanity defense and found him guilty.
He imposed the mandatory penalty of life in prison without parole on his second-degree murder conviction on Dec. 10, 2009.
It could be months before a decision is reached regarding Langley's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.