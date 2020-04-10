A Lake Charles man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to two counts of production of child pornography.
Damon Lechtenberg, 46, entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay.
According to his guilty plea, Lechtenberg admitted to filming a minor female using hidden cameras that he had placed in the child's bedroom and bathroom.
In December of 2019, authorities learned of Lechtenberg's activities and obtained a search warrant. Law enforcement officers located multiple hidden cameras that had previously been hidden in the child's bedroom and bathroom.
Lechtenberg told officers he placed cameras in those areas and filmed the minor while the child was nude.
A subsequent forensics review of the electronic devices seized from Lechtenberg revealed approximately 200 videos of the nude minor.
Lechtenberg will remain in custody until sentencing.
When sentenced on July 16, 2020, Lechtenberg faces up to 60 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, registration as a sex offender and a $250,000 fine.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker is prosecuting the case.