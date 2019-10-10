LAKE ARTHUR — A 63-year-old Lake Arthur man is facing rape of a mentally handicapped male in Jeff Davis Parish.

Edgard Wayne Lavergne was arrested Tuesday on two counts of third-degree rape following an investigation by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a complaint of a sexual assault on Monday, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

The victim reported that inappropriate contact had been made on two occasions, where the victim, a mentally handicapped male, was involved in a sexual encounter with the subject, Ivey said.

