LAKE ARTHUR — A 63-year-old Lake Arthur man is facing rape of a mentally handicapped male in Jeff Davis Parish.
Edgard Wayne Lavergne was arrested Tuesday on two counts of third-degree rape following an investigation by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies received a complaint of a sexual assault on Monday, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
The victim reported that inappropriate contact had been made on two occasions, where the victim, a mentally handicapped male, was involved in a sexual encounter with the subject, Ivey said.