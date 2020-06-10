Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson issued a letter to her colleagues this week in the judicial, executive, and legislative branches, calling for justice for all in Louisiana.
In the letter, she asked her colleagues to consider ways in which they can improve the justice system in the midst of recent events — including the coronavirus pandemic, the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the ensuing protests.
Her letter reads, in part: "Recent tragedies have compelled me to write this letter. The Coronavirus pandemic has quickly caused disruption in our world, taking over 100,000 American lives, causing millions of hardworking people to lose their jobs, and destroying countless small businesses in our communities. In Louisiana, the Coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately killed African Americans. In addition, we have once again witnessed the brazen killing of another African American, George Floyd, by police officers before our very eyes. His life is but one of countless others, including Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, that has been senselessly taken by a system that espouses equal rights under the law."
Continuing, she wrote, "Millions have taken to the streets to protest around our state, our nation, and the world. The protests — though triggered by recent events — are not about one or two isolated incidences of police violence. Rather, the protests are the consequence of centuries of institutionalized racism that has plagued our legal system. Statistics show that the Louisiana criminal legal system disproportionately affects African Americans, who comprise 32 percent of our population in Louisiana, but 70 percent of our prison population. African American children in Louisiana are imprisoned at almost seven times the rate of white children. Our prison population did not increase five fold from 7,200 in 1978 to 40,000 in 2012 without decisive action over many years by the legislature and by prosecutors, juries and judges around the state. We are part of the problem they protest."
Johnson said she was writing the letter to urge all of those who administer the law to hear the voices of the protesters.
"So many feel our criminal legal system is part of the problem. I entreat all of us to resolve to be part of the solution. We all pledge allegiance to the American flag and pledge support of our national creed that we are one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Like all of you, I firmly believe in the rule of law. But its legitimacy is in peril when African American citizens see evidence every day of a criminal legal system that appears to value black lives less than it values white lives."
Johnson said as chief justice and chief administrator of the state's courts, she readily admitted the justice system falls far short of the equality it espouses.
"And I see many of its worst injustices meted out in the criminal legal system," she wrote. "Inequities there range from courts being funded with fines levied on poor, disproportionately African American defendants, to our longtime use of Jim Crow laws to silence African American jurors and make it easier to convict African American defendants. We need only look at the glaring disparities between the rate of arrests, severity of prosecutions and lengths of sentences for drug offenses in poor and African American communities in comparison to those in wealthier white communities, to see how we are part of the problem. Is it any wonder why many people have little faith that our legal system is designed to serve them or protect them from harm? Is it any wonder why they have taken to the streets to demand that it does?"
Johnson said she has had the "great honor" of serving Louisiana as a judge for 35 years alongside a diverse array of dedicated men and women who serve as judges.
"I want to thank each of you for striving every day to dispense justice fairly and to faithfully implement our laws," she wrote. "I am honored to call you my colleagues. But, I also ask all of you to acknowledge with me the part we each play in maintaining a system that leaves many of our fellow citizens, especially our African American citizens, feeling that they cannot breathe. Of course this is not our intention, but our benign and noble motivations do not matter to those who feel our criminal legal system is suffocating them."
Johnson said in the letter that she knew it was deeply uncomfortable to "step back and acknowledge the role we play."
"As your chief justice and as a black woman, it is especially difficult for me to acknowledge that the courts I am so proud of are often part of the problem," she wrote. "But I implore my colleagues of all races to examine the role we play. If we continue to deny the problem, we can never expect to reach a solution."
In her final year as chief justice of Louisiana, Johnson said she wanted to remind those she was writing to that "laws are not the same as justice."
"Slavery and segregation were both legal, after all," she wrote. "I want to invoke the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who wrote: ‘It is hardly a moral act to encourage others patiently to accept injustice which he himself does not endure.'"
In closing, Johnson wrote, "I urge all of you to spend some time reflecting on the ways in which we ask others to accept injustices that we would not. I also ask that you engage in discussions about ways we can improve our criminal justice system here in Louisiana and insist on true equality in our courts, our offices, and in our lives every single day. Please join me in recognizing that we have been part of the problem, so that we may all today become part of the solution in achieving equal justice for all."