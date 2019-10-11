A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Houston was arrested in Lake Charles Wednesday.
According to Trooper Derek Senegal, with Louisiana State Police Troop D, troopers with the criminal investigations division in Lake Charles (LSP-CID) were contacted Wednesday by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division requesting assistance in locating 46-year-old Reymundo Luis Valdez.
"LSP-CID contacted the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division requesting assistance in locating Valdez," Senegal said in a news release. "Through investigative means, Troopers were able to locate Valdez in a local casino. Valdez was taken into custody without incident."
Valdez was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. A detainer has been placed on Valdez, and he is currently awaiting extradition back to Texas.
"Troopers with the Louisiana State Police will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to bring fugitives to justice," Senegal said.