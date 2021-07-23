JENNINGS - Authorities in Jeff Davis Parish arrested a Jennings man accused of wielding a knife at a local truck stop and casino.
Luke Sherman Freeman, 30, was arrested Wednesday on charges of entry or remaining on premises after being forbidden, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled dangerous substance Schedule III, bringing contraband into a penal facility, resisting an officer and illegal carrying of weapons.
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man armed with a knife arguing with casino security at Petro’s Truck Stop and Casino off Hwy. 395 in Roanoke. As deputies arrived in the parking lot, they observed the man running with a large fixed blade knife in his hand, he said.
The suspect attempted to hide in the grassy area on the south side of the truck stop, but was apprehended.
Bond has been set at $22,500.