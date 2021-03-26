Two juveniles have been arrested by Lake Charles Police for gun violations after multiple shots were reportedly fired during an altercation in the 1700 block of Rena Street at 1:07 a.m. on March 21, according to authorities.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum said during the investigation officers learned one of the suspects was an escapee from a state juvenile detention facility.
The investigation also led to the arrest of a third juvenile not believed to be involved in the shooting, Kirkum said.
Kirkum said the two juveniles involved in the altercation fired their guns in the air. One juvenile, who was allegedly in illegal possession of a firearm, was arrested at the scene.
The other juvenile fled the scene, reportedly firing several shots at two subjects in a passing vehicle who had nothing to do with the altercation, Kirkum said.
A warrant was issued for the juvenile on March 23 and he was located by the SWAT team and CPU team at McMillian Park on Evans Street at 6:20 p.m. He reportedly tried to flee but was apprehended.
When arrested, the juvenile was allegedly in possession of a firearm. It was also learned he had reportedly escaped from a state juvenile detention facility on Jan. 22.
Authorities said he faces the following charges: attempted second-degree murder; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of a weapon; illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile; illegal carrying of weapons; and resisting an officer.
Police said since February they have made 12 arrests pertaining to drive-by shootings. Several of those arrested involved juveniles. Incidents have involved reports of breaking into cars or looking for unlocked cars.
Det. Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Det. Colby Thompson were the investigators on this case.