As the manslaughter trial of 51-year-old Victor Ramos got under way Wednesday in state district court, jurors heard a recording of the dying victim telling investigators what happened to her and who did it.
Sgt. Roland Jones of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, told the jury he had gone to the emergency room of a local hospital on May 22, 2017, to interview Lauren Elizabeth Guidry, who had severe injuries.
On the recording, Guidry said she was trying to leave Ramos when he got in his car and ran into her, pinning her up against their house trailer.
When Jones asked who injured her, Guidry — who he said was very pale, visibly shaking and in a great deal of pain — could be heard crying out, "Victor Ramos!"
The sergeant testified doctors said Guidry's body was crushed from the waist down and she was bleeding internally. Jones said it was obvious she was in severe pain and knew she was going to die.
He said Guidry was transferred from Lake Charles to a Lafayette hospital, where she died two days later.
Prosecutor Jason Brown, in opening statements, said Ramos told a deputy at the scene, "I just found out she (Guidry) has AIDS. I hope she dies."
Brown asked jurors, "Why did she have to die at 30 years old? Why did she have to die that day? She had enough (of Ramos and his alleged abuse) and wanted to leave that day and that's why she was crushed."
Ramos is representing himself and communicating through an interpreter.
When deputies responded to a disturbance at a mobile home on Arsene Road around 8:20 p.m. on May 22, they were told a woman had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a car.
In interviewing Guidry, she told Jones she and her boyfriend, Ramos, had been arguing when he got into his car and began backing out of the driveway. He then drove forward, hitting her and pinning her against the wall, she told him. Guidry said Ramos brought her to the hospital, where he dropped her off and left.
Ramos told authorities he and Guidry were arguing and he hit her with his car. He told detectives he tried to hide the car, which deputies found nearby with damage to the front passenger side that were consistent with Guidry's information.
Initially arrested on a charge of second-degree battery, Ramos was charged with manslaughter after Guidry died. He was also charged with obstruction of justice for attempting to hide his damaged vehicle.
Judge Mike Canaday is overseeing the trial, which is set to continue today in state district court.