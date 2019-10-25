A 42-year-old man who prosecutors called a serial rapist was found guilty by a jury on eight counts Thursday after jurors deliberated for more than three hours.
After a four-day trial, Eric Dwayne Lafleur, was found guilty on two counts of first-degree rape, one count of third-degree rape, one count of sexual battery, two counts of carjacking, one count of simple robbery and one count of simple burglary.
Lafleur's charges stemmed from incidents prosecutors called a "crime spree" spanning multiple days in 2016, occurred in several locations, and involved attacks on five victims ranging in age from 17 to 60.
Prosecutor Charles Robinson said in his closing statement that there was "no rhyme or reason for what he (Lafleur) does other than control. He never tells the truth. He's bizarre."
Robinson said Lafleur's victims were all ages and from all walks of life.
"He strangled one victim and threatened to kill her but said he didn't want to catch a murder charge," Robinson said. "With another victim, he threatened to choke her out. The defendant wants to you to believe one of the victims was a prostitute. That's the defense of a misogynist and a rapist. This guy is a liar who committed first-degree rape."
Defense attorney Natasha George, in her closing statement, said Lafleur "had been using and selling drugs for most of his life. In 2016, Eric was using drugs, selling drugs and sometimes trading drugs for sex. Look at Eric and all of his charges. He has to be guilty, right? Wrong. The women described assaults that were stereotypically violent, but the evidence doesn't match up. Were they trying to buy drugs and it went bad? In Louisiana, life means life. Eric's life is literally on the line."
Prosecutor Jacob Johnson, in rebuttal comments, asked jurors to "take a stand with the survivors."
"I've seen an attack (in court) on a victim before, but I've never seen these desperate attacks on five victims at once. It's a desperate defense argument to say these women were part of the dope world. There is nothing that came out at trial to back that up. I'm asking you to say no to nonsense and stand for these survivors in finding Eric Lafleur guilty."
One woman told jurors she lost consciousness during an attack, saying Lafleur choked her, raped her and forced her to perform oral sex.
Another woman testified she was 17 when Lafleur raped her for approximately three hours at a local motel. She said he put his hands around her neck and choked her, telling her if she screamed he would kill her.
Lafleur will be sentenced by Judge Robert Wyatt Nov. 22 in state district court. In Louisiana, a conviction for first-degree rape carries a life sentence with no benefit of parole.