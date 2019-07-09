The capital murder trial of Kevin Daigle continued Monday in 15th District Court in Lafayette with more testimony from witnesses.
Daigle is accused of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.
Jurors learned Monday that before Vincent was killed, so was another man — Blake Brewer, who was Daigle's roommate.
When Brewer did not show up for work on Aug. 24, 2015, which was the day after Vincent was killed, deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office were asked to check on the man. Deputies forced their way in to Brewer's home where they found he had been killed by a shotgun blast.
In opening statements on Sunday, defense attorneys suggested Daigle killed Brewer in self-defense after Brewer came at him with a knife.
Beth McGee, a detective with CPSO, told the court Monday Daigle had no defensive wounds on him that would suggest he was defending himself.
Calcasieu Coroner Terry Welke also testified Monday, saying he did the autopsy on Brewer and said Brewer had no knife wounds on his body.
Daigle will be tried separately for charges in regards to Brewer's death. This trial is focused on Daigle's charges in relation to Vincent's death.
Jurors on Monday viewed video for a second time showing the scene on the day Vincent was killed, although in this one, the dash cam video from Vincent's trooper vehicle had been purposely overlapped or mingled with video taken from a camera in Robert LeDoux's vehicle so that jurors could get a better idea of the minute-to-minute scenario.
LeDoux, described as a good Samaritan by prosecutors, arrived at the scene ahead of law enforcement on Aug. 23, 2015, and tackled Daigle before sitting on him and restraining him until others arrived on scene.
In the video, Vincent appeared to be trying to help an inebriated Daigle, who was sitting in a truck that was halfway in a ditch on the side of Fruge Road near Bell City.
Daigle argued with Vincent, saying he was not the driver. Vincent tried to determine whether Daigle had been driving the truck since he was sitting on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Finally, Vincent told Daigle he was going to call a tow truck and Daigle could call for a ride. He told him to get his phone and go ahead and get out of the truck.
Jurors saw the moment on the video when Daigle pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and shot Vincent in the head. He then taunted Vincent, saying, "You still alive? Well, you're going to die."
Troopers who not only worked with Vincent but were also friends, raced to the scene on that Sunday, with some attempting to render aid to Vincent while another read Daigle his Miranda rights before he was arrested. Daigle could be heard on video saying, "Yeah, yeah, yeah."
A medical helicopter transported Vincent to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Trooper Erik Stratton arrived on the scene that day with fellow troopers and law enforcement from other agencies. He said he worked on the same shift with Vincent for awhile. "He was a really nice, laid-back, family type of guy," he said.
Stratton said in his 16 years of working in law enforcement, that day was the first time he had ever heard a civilian's voice over the radio in a patrol unit, which is what happened when LeDoux was heard on Vincent's radio saying there was an officer down.
The trooper told prosecutor Lea Hall he was distraught when he got to the scene and saw what had happened to Vincent.
Hall asked Stratton if he wanted immediate justice that day in 2015 after seeing Vincent was shot and also seeing Daigle and knowing what had just transpired.
Stratton said he did but he "held back" that day, telling Hall, "We're better than that."
Prosecutor Charles Robinson called Daigle "evil," saying even though he had been drinking, Daigle knew right from wrong.
Defense attorney Caitlin Graham said Daigle was full of alcohol and drugs on the day of the shooting but she said he could not walk or stand and did not understand what was happening that day.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Judge Clayton Davis is overseeing the trial which is being held in Lafayette after Davis granted the defense's motion for a full change of venue.
The prosecution team is made up of Hall, Jacob Johnson, and Charles Robinson of the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's office. The defense team is composed of Kyla Romanach, Graham, and Bruce E. Unangst.
Trial is expected to continue today in 15th District Court.