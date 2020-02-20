Judge Clayton Davis has ruled that another judge must recuse himself from a murder case after defense attorneys argued that the judge abused his discretion by always ruling for the prosecution.
Judge Mike Canaday has been recused from the Rose Born murder case in which Dennis Bartie was charged with second-degree murder.
Bartie, 36, is accused of fatally stabbing Born, 45, at Paradise Donuts, a business she owned on 18th Street, in 1998. He was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder on June 1, 2016.
Todd S. Clemons and Adam Johnson, defense attorneys for Bartie, have presented arguments in motions as well as argued in state district court that Canaday always sided or ruled in favor of the prosecution in this case.
The defense's motion asking that Canaday be recused, said, in part, "So far, the trial court has determined Mr. Bartie's confession to be free and voluntary when it obviously wasn't, determined Mr. Bartie not to be indigent when he obviously was, and determined a confession previously ruled inadmissible by the 3rd Circuit as impeachment evidence. Likewise, given the record on these proceedings, including the evidence introduced at the proceedings, any objective, well-informed observer would reasonably question Judge Canaday's impartiality."
Additionally, the defense said in its motion, "Simply put, from the outset of these proceedings, the trial court has demonstrated bias in favor of the state as well as an inability to objectively consider evidence."
There have been many motions, rulings, and hearings in this case and there will likely be more to come before Bartie proceeds to trial.
Previously, the 3rd Circuit said in a ruling that an earlier ruling in state district court saying the defendant was not indigent based on the fact that Bartie's mother had hired private counsel to represent him was an abuse of discretion.
At a previous hearing in state district court, prosecutor Hugo Holland said he didn't understand how Bartie could afford Todd S. Clemons as his defense attorney. "I find it hard to believe that a criminal defendant who can afford one of the highest paid criminal defense attorneys in Southwest Louisiana is indigent and thus entitled to public funds for an expert witness."
Clemons said Holland would have no way of knowing what he charges to represent a defendant.
In 2018, Bartie's confession in the case was tossed out after another ruling by the 3rd Circuit in which it stated Bartie's confession was coerced.
Clemons said at the time the confession "was clearly the strongest part of the state's case, but we feel it was a false confession."
In that ruling, the 3rd Circuit also said, "Approximately 58 minutes into the video of the defendant's interrogation he tells Capt. Eric Darling and Det. Dustin Gaudet that he is done talking, points to the waiver of rights form he had previously signed, and explicitly mentions his rights, at which point defendant crosses his arms and turns away from the detectives, clearly evidencing an intent to end questioning. Gaudet continues his interrogation less than 20 seconds later."
During a 2017 hearing, Canaday ruled the evidence could not be suppressed.
Carla Sigler, a former prosecutor for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, said during that hearing it was important for the court to consider "the totality of circumstances" in weighing factors regarding suppression.
"He was not some innocent school kid brought in off the street and told he would be put to death," Sigler said. "He was a hardened criminal and in prison at that time."
After reviewing the videotapes of Bartie's nearly eight-hour interrogation, Sigler said, "The defendant keeps on talking even when he says he's done talking."
Previously convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Baton Rouge, Bartie is currently serving time in prison for that conviction. In that case, prosecutors said Bartie stabbed a woman 22 times.