Judge sets bond at $1 million

Officials arrested a man Wednesday they believe was involved in the murder of a Baton Rouge man whose body was found burned July 17 in DeQuincy.

George A. Buck, 27, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center after Judge Robert Wyatt issued a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with second-degree murder. His bond is $1 million.

Another man suspected of being involved in the murder remains at large.

Earlier this week, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said a warrant was issued for 40-year-old Nathaniel Mitchell III of Iowa. Authorities called the man a "fleeing fugitive."

Deputies were dispatched to the end of D. Williams Road off of Rigmaiden Road in DeQuincy July 17 in reference to a body. Upon arrival, they found the body of a man laying on the side of the road, Mancuso said.

The sheriff said detectives initially were unable to identify the body by conventional means because it had been severely burned. After DNA testing, the victim was identified as Zacchaeus H. Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge.

Detectives learned Burton had arrived in Southwest Louisiana on July 16 by bus from Baton Rouge and was staying with Mitchell.

Investigators believe Burton and Mitchell traveled separately to the DeQuincy area on July 17 and that Burton was killed that same day around noon. Mancuso said Burton was likely killed and burned at the same location where his body was found. Through their investigation, authorities found that Buck and Mitchell were acquaintances and that Buck had traveled to DeQuincy on July 17 to meet up with Mitchell.

Detectives said Mitchell boarded a plane from Lake Charles to St. Louis, Mo., and is now a fugitive.

Wyatt also signed a $1 million warrant for Mitchell's arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mitchell is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222 if they wish to remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing and Mancuso said more arrests are expected.

Detective Keeba Barber is the lead investigator.

