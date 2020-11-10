The Louisiana Supreme Court has upheld the recusal of a judge in the case of a man who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a 1998 cold case.
Judge Clayton Davis earlier this year ruled that Judge Mike Canaday had to recuse himself from the case after defense attorneys argued Canaday abused his discretion by always ruling for the prosecution.
The state appealed the decision but the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld the recusal.
Dennis Bartie, 36, is accused of fatally stabbing Born, 45, at Paradise Donuts, a business she owned on 18th Street, in 1998. He was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder on June 1, 2016.
Todd S. Clemons and Adam Johnson, defense attorneys for Bartie, earlier presented arguments in motions as well as argued in state district court that Canaday always sided or ruled in favor of the prosecution in this case.
The defense’s motion asking that Canaday be recused, said, in part, “So far, the trial court has determined Mr. Bartie’s confession to be free and voluntary when it obviously wasn’t, determined Mr. Bartie not to be indigent when he obviously was, and determined a confession previously ruled inadmissible by the 3rd Circuit as impeachment evidence. Likewise, given the record of these proceedings, including the evidence introduced at the proceedings, any objective, well-informed observer would reasonably question Judge Canaday’s impartiality.”
There have been multiple motions, rulings, and hearings in this case over the past four years and there could be more before Bartie proceeds to trial.
Earlier this year Bartie received a trial date of Nov. 30 but since then two hurricanes hit this area which has caused some trials and other proceedings to be rescheduled and could affect his trial date as well.