A judge, calling it "astounding" that certain evidence was not preserved in a murder case, has granted a defense motion for discovery sanctions regarding video that was destroyed.
Judge Ronald F. Ware, in a ruling handed down this week, said he was granting the motion after an earlier ruling that denied the defense's motion for discovery sanctions.
"This court has, on multiple occasions, expressed its concern regarding the intentional destruction of numerous video/audio recordings of witness interviews and other crime scene activity in this homicide investigation which undeniably contained material, relevant, if not critical evidence, without a satisfactory explanation. On one occasion, the court went so far as to say that it found the intentional destruction of the subject recordings deeply troubling," Ware said in the ruling.
Joey Julian is accused of murdering Ernest Miller at Mill and Ryan streets in Lake Charles on Nov. 8, 2017.
Julian's attorneys have said video in this case should have been preserved and was not and that when the case goes to trial the jury should be told the videos were destroyed.
Prosecutors have said video is typically only saved as evidence in cases if investigators or prosecutors believe it's relevant, video can't be saved forever, and that evidence in this case was not deliberately destroyed.
In his ruling, Ware said no explanation was given as to why the recordings were not labeled as evidence and preserved. He said the "intentional destruction" of the recordings was done in derogation of long-standing departmental policy.
"The officers investigating this alleged homicide were given several inconsistent statements from its most critical witness during recorded interviews at the crime scene and at the Lake Charles Police Department," Ware said in his ruling. "When the events upon which this prosecution is based began to unfold, only three people were present — the decedent, the defendant, and the State's key witness, Ms. Tiffany Robinson. They were all within feet of each other when whatever happened, happened."
Julian reportedly left the scene immediately after the shooting and police responded within minutes and began interviewing witnesses, including Robinson.
Ware said in his ruling Robinson gave several recorded "inconsistent statements, some of which were exculpatory." He said it was "astounding" that the recordings were not preserved considering that some of her statements "were internally inconsistent and possibly inconsistent with the recorded statements of others."
Further, Ware said in the documents that it would be "inconceivable" for anyone to seriously argue that the tapes did not contain valuable information favorable to the defendant.
Therefore, Ware said the requested remedy argued for by the defense in this case "is granted and fitting."
Julian's trial is set for Dec. 9 in state district court.