JENNINGS - A Jennings teenager is dead and two other people injured after their vehicle was hit early Thursday by a suspected drunk driver.
The victim was identified Friday as 13-year-old Javean Jamal Eugene-Deshotel, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck. Two other people, including Eugene’s mother, were injured and taken to area hospitals.
According to the Jennings Police Department, officers responded to the two-vehicle accident early Thursday at the intersection of La. 26 and West Academy Street.
Upon arrival, officers observed a small sedan with major damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and a GMC Yukon with major damage to the front end of the vehicle.
The driver of the GMC Yukon, Nathan John Porter, 36, of Jennings was given a standardized field sobriety test at the scene and transported to the Jennings Police Department where an investigation found he was over the legal limit.
Porter is charged with vehicular homicide; two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
He remains in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail where bond was set Friday at $70,000.