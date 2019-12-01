JENNINGS — Jennings police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Friday while attending a Thanksgiving night dance at a local event hall.
Dakota Chaisson, 22, of Jennings died of multiple gunshot wounds after being targeted and shot inside the private event hall, according to Police Chief Danny Semmes.
“It appears the suspect approached the victim and basically executed him,” Semmes said.
Chaisson was among 150-200 people attending the private party, which included music by a DJ, at the Toby Ward Event Hall, 1613 South Main Street, Semmes said.
No others were injured.
Police responding to the shooting administered first aid to the victim, but were unable to resuscitate him, Semmes said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities were continuing to investigate the shooting Saturday with assistance from multiple agencies, Semmes said.
“We are reviewing video footage from inside the event hall as well as from other businesses and residences in the area in hopes of putting together the chain of events that took place,” Semmes said.
The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department’s anonymous tip line at 337-275-0992.