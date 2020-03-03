JENNINGS - A Jennings woman intentionally set her house on fire Monday with her children still inside.
Authorities said they were called to the home in the 100 block of South McFarlain Street around 9 p.m. Monday in response to a structure fire.
Mandy Provost Rochelle, 31, was arrested on one count of aggravated arson after investigators learned that she had intentionally set the home on fire with her three children - ages 12, 9 and 6 still inside.
Rochelle was arrested after investigators determined there were multiple areas of origin and that the fire was intentionally set, Ashley Rodrigue, a spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday
The home was being rented by the family.
Investigators learned Rochelle and her estranged husband had an argument just prior to the fire, but the husband had left the home before the fire began.
Rochelle was placed under arrest after investigators obtain additional witness statements, Rodrigue said.