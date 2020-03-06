JENNINGS — A Jennings man accused in a deadly shooting that happened at a Thanksgiving gathering last year has been indicted for second-degree murder by a Jeff Davis Parish grand jury.
After hearing testimony and reviewing the evidence, the grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Wednesday against Jayden Grant Theunissen, 19, for the second-degree murder of Dakota Chaisson, 22, of Jennings.
The grand jury also threw out charges against seven other co-defendants in connection with the fatal shooting after not finding sufficient evidence to pursue the charges.
Chaisson died of multiple gunshot wounds after police say he was “targeted and shot” while attending a private party on Thanksgiving night at the Toby Ward Event Hall in the 1600 block of South Main Street in Jennings.
Chaisson was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
A motive for the shooting has not been made public.
Theunissen is scheduled to be arraigned on March 16 in the 31st Judicial District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. His court-appointed attorney is Tim Cassidy.
The grand jury dismissed second-degree murder charges against Tramine Kelly, 18; Traevion Kelly, 20; David Kelly, 20; and Dymond Brown, 18, all of Welsh; and Keghan Moore, 20, of Lake Charles.
The grand jury also failed to indict Damien Guidry, 17, of Welsh for principal to seconddegree murder and Da’ren Zeno, 18, of Welsh for accessory after the fact to seconddegree murder.
Police were able to identify the suspects and locate witnesses after reviewing surveillance video from the area.
District Attorney Michael Cassidy said Thursday the matter remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jennings Police Department.