JENNINGS — A Jennings man has been sentenced to 20-plus years in federal prison for producing child pornography with a toddler-aged child.

Christopher Morvant, 48, was sentenced to 23 years and four months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for production of child pornography.

Morvant and a co-defendnant, Geraldine Stark, were arrested in August 2018 as part of an undercover child exploitation investigation involving images of child abuse conducted by the State Police Special Victim’s Unit.

According to court documents, Morvant convinced Stark to film a video of her performing a sexual act on a toddler-aged child. Stark sent the video to Morvant using the internet and Morvant saved the video on his personal computer.

The Department of Homeland Security - Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys T. Forrest Phillips and J. Luke Walker prosecuted the case.

