JENNINGS — A Jennings man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot at a residence with his former girlfriend and child inside.
Nathan Jermaine Riley, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree murder; illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon; aggravated criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery with strangulation. Additional drug-related charges are pending.
Detective Blake Bergeaux said Riley was arrested Sunday after police responded to reports of shots being fired in the 1100 block of South Broadway Street around 11:15 p.m.
During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Riley who was involved in a previous domestic disturbance with his former girlfriend who was living at the residence.
"Last night Riley returned to the location and fired multiple rounds at the residence where his ex-girlfriend, her current boyfriend and a child were staying," Beregeaux said.
The bullets struck a vehicle that was parked in front of the residence.
Riley was located a short time later at another residence and taken into custody, Bergeaux said.
"During an interview with police he admitted to watching the residence from the trees nearby and decided to go shoot at the residence," Bergeaux said.
Riley is believed to have fired at least three or four rounds from a revolver, he said.
The revolver was recovered during a search of the residence where Riley was located.