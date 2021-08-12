Tyla Porter

Tyla Porter

 Special to the American Press

WELSH — A Welsh woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly pulling a knife out on her boyfriend during a fight at a local grocery store.

Tyla Monique Porter, 19, was arrested for domestic abuse aggravated assault following a disturbance at the Market Basket store in Welsh.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said Thursday deputies were called to the store on U.S. 90 in reference to a domestic involving a knife. The victim said he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend over money. The victim said Porter hit him several times and pulled a knife on him.

