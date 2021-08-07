JENNINGS – The Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney’s Office is seeking to seize more than $400,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking after it was found during a traffic stop Monday near Welsh.
The driver and two passengers in the vehicle were arrested on drug and money laundering charges. All three are from out-of-state.
District Attorney Elliott Cassidy said in a press release Thursday that the law does not allow him to discuss the specific facts of the case at this time, but stressed he was very excited about the stop.
“In general, when money used to further criminal activity is seized, our office immediately begins to work with law enforcement so we can get into court and legally forfeit the money for Jeff Davis Parish,” Elliott stated. “This allows us to create funding for local government without having to get it from the taxpayers. Obviously, larger stops mean more money to be spread around and lightens the burden on the tax paying citizens.”
Cassidy acknowledged Deputy Christopher LaFleur, Detective Jason Chretien and Sheriff Ivey Woods for their hard work on the case.
“It is because of the efforts of law enforcement that we can stop the flow of money from those who would use it for illegal purposes,” he said. “If you hit them where it hurts financially, you are taking drugs off our streets. Plus, we are then able to forfeit the money and put it to good use in the parish. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies seized $409,915 in cash, along with prescription pills and marijuana, from several luggage bags during the traffic stop Monday on Interstate 10 west near milepost 55.
The vehicle was initially stopped for speeding, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. He said during the stop, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
A K-9 and a search of the vehicle found the drugs and money in vacuum sealed bags concealed inside three luggage bags.
All three occupants were arrested.
Ashley Nicole Saylor, 20, of Strongsville, Ohio, is charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance schedule II and money laundering.
George Quinton Brewer, 41, of Wheat Ridge, Colo., is charged with possession of marijuana, taking contraband into a penal facility and money laundering.
Thomas Adrian Atkins, 33, of North Little Pulaski, Ark., is charged with money laundering.
All three were released on bond Tuesday from the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.