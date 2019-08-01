Iowa man convicted of attempted assault

JENNINGS — An Iowa, La., man was recently found guilty of attempted aggravated assault with a firearm after pointing a gun at a group of teenagers.
Christopher Vaccaro, 33, was unanimously convicted by a jury July 24 in the 31st Judicial District Court.
He faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine. He will be sentenced Sept. 30.
Vaccaro is accused of pointing a gun at three teenagers who had gone to his house to pick up a fun jump the family had obtained. Two other teenagers had gone to pick up the fun jump earlier, but Vaccaro got into an argument with them and refused to allow them on his property.
The teenagers, ages 16 and 17, testified that Vaccaro confronted them with a revolver, pointed the gun at the driver and asked if they wanted to die. The teenagers testified he appeared very irate and intoxicated. They all said they thought he was going to shoot them.
Several neighbors testified they did not see him with a gun, but admitted under cross examination they were not in a position to see whether or not he had a gun. They also testified Vaccaro was upset because he thought the same truck had returned with the same young men. The witnesses acknowledged the trucks were different and the three teenagers did not look like the previous two teenagers.
Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy said, “You can’t point a firearm at anyone, especially a young teenager, and threaten to kill them without serious consequences. Unless you have reasonable grounds to believe your life or the life of another is in jeopardy, and lethal force is necessary to protect yourself, you are not allowed to threaten someone with a firearm. These young men were just trying to do their job and pick up a fun jump.”
He said Vacarro “lost his temper and overreacted.”
The three victims, who are all students at Lacassine High School, are still dealing with the situation and realize it could have ended worse, he said. He complimented them for their strong character and testimony in the ordeal.
Judge Steve Gunnell denied a motion by defense attorney Alex Guinn for a post-verdict judgment of acquittal.
Assistant District Attorney Bennett Lapoint served as prosecutor. Defense attorneys were John Green Jr. and Guinn.