The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Iowa, La., man for aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly took his girlfriend’s 8-month-old baby.
Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a Moss Bluff home Monday morning and learned Marcel Duger, 39, 317 S. Bowers St., Iowa, had made entry into the home and kidnapped his girlfriend’s child. A short time later, using several investigative techniques, deputies located Marcel and the baby at a home in south Lake Charles.
“Marcel, who was not related to the child, had arrived at the home in Moss Bluff and was advised he was not welcome there,” Vincent said. “When detectives spoke with Marcel it was discovered the doors to the residence were locked. Marcel advised deputies he was hitting and kicking the door, and later located an unlocked window, which he used to make entry into the home."
Marcel was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with home invasion and aggravated kidnapping of a child.
Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $150,000. Marcel is also on parole for armed robbery.
The child was returned to the mother.
Det. Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator on this case.