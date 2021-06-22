Garrett M. Faulk

Garrett M. Faulk, 23, 2573 Beauvoir Drive, has been charged with one count of child pornography possession.

An Iowa, La., man has been arrested for child pornography possession, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies received a tip Sunday in reference to Garrett M. Faulk, 23, 2573 Beauvoir Drive, possibly being in possession of child pornography. 

Vincent said during the initial investigation Faulk was found to be in possession of one image containing child pornography.  

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with pornography involving juveniles. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $100,000.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

