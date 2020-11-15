Then-Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Beth Lundy escorts Thomas Frank Cisco Jr. into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on May 13, 2004, after he was transferred from death row at Angola State Penitentiary. Cisco was to appear in 14th Judicial District Court for the appointment of new attorneys for his second trial on capital murder charges stemming from the 1997 triple homicide at KK’s Corner convenience store.His earlier convictions and death sentences were overturned because of a conflict of interest on the part of his court-appointed attorney.