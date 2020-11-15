It has been 23 years since three young people were marched into a cooler at what was then known as KK’s Corner convenience store in south Lake Charles and shot and killed execution style.
Stacie Reeves, 26, Marty LeBouef, 21, and Nicole Guidry, 14, were killed on July 6, 1997.
Investigators arrested Thomas Frank Cisco in the triple murders and he later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is serving 90 years in prison at Angola. But some investigators as well as victim’s families have never been convinced that Cisco was the only one responsible for the deaths.
A new crime series, “Killer in Question,” will take a look at the case in an episode on Investigation Discovery, airing at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The teaser for the episode, called “The Man with the Rabbit’s Foot,” (Cisco had a rabbit’s foot on his keychain), gives this description of its show examining the murders: “In 1997, three bodies were found inside a gas station refrigerator in Lake Charles, La. Two years later, Thomas Cisco, a friend of one of the victims, confesses to the murders. But family members don’t buy Cisco’s confession. The sheriff’s son looks like a composite sketch released to the family. Cisco has also given unreliable statements over the years about what happened the night of the murders. Cisco is sentenced to 90 years in prison although many still believe he had an accomplice.”
This series has initially looked at only four true crime stories nationwide, with the KK’s Corner triple homicides being one of them. The premise of the show is to examine whether a person charged with a crime is actually the person who committed the crime.
Rick Bryant, a local attorney in private practice, who is also a former district attorney and longtime prosecutor with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office said he, as well as former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Wayne McElveen, were interviewed for the show. Family members of the victims were also interviewed.
Bryant prosecuted Cisco all those years ago and has said in recent years he believes others were involved in the murders.
In talking about the case a couple of years ago, Bryant said, “To control three people, to systematically shoot them in a freezer, to shut the store down, to cut the wires outside, to take the video tape of the scene, requires more than one person. It had to be multiple persons.”
Lane LeBouef, whose brother Marty LeBouef, was one of the victims in the KK’s Corner murders, said he is glad the show is taking a fresh look at the case.
“I would like to see justice done for all the family members affected by these murders,” LeBouef said. “I had to witness my mother and father bury my brother, their baby boy. I am a Christian, my father a preacher.”
LeBouef said he believes he knows exactly what will happen to those responsible for the murders of his brother and two other people.
“It’s my belief these people are headed to hell for what they did and only the truth will set them free. It’s time the truth came out. I know the truth, they know the truth, but most importantly, God knows the truth.”