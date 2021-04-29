Lake Charles police responded to a report of shots fired early Wednesday morning at a hotel in the 1000 block of Northshore Lake Drive.
Police responded to the call at 5:16 a.m. According to Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesman for the LCPD, upon arrival officers discovered shots had been fired from a motel room in the direction of Interstate 10.
Out of caution and for safety reasons, I-10 and the I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River was shut down for approximately four hours. Vehicles were redirected to 171 and 210.
At the motel police discovered the suspect had barricaded himself at the motel off the interstate. Lake Charles Police Department negotiators and the SWAT team were activated.
Keenum said that after not having any success in contacting the barricaded subject, the SWAT team made entry into the room where the shots were fired from and discovered a deceased person within the hotel room.
The investigation is still ongoing.