JENNINGS — Two former Jeff Davis Parish sheriff's jailers and seven inmates were arrested Monday for allegedly beating an inmate in his jail cell last week, authorities said.
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said several inmates told investigators that the jailers were involved in the planning of the incident which included two separate bouts of battery on the inmate. In one incident the inmate had hot water thrown on his legs and feet, he said.
"The information detectives received from the inmates was corroborated by security video in the jail," Ivey said.
Deputy Jason Anthony Cartwright, 33, of Jennings was booked into the parish jail on malfeasance in office and second-degree battery, for his knowledge and involvement in planning to inflict bodily harm to the inmate.
A second deputy, John Kurtz, 38, of Jennings was also arrested for malfeasance in office for knowledge of the planning to inflict bodily harm to the inmate.
Both deputies were terminated Monday following an investigation and their arrest.
"The personnel involved, violated departmental policies put in place to ensure the safety of the inmates that are housed in the correctional facility," Sheriff Ivy Woods said. "They were involved in the initial planning to harm an inmate, which is a criminal offense."
"I know it's a difficult job to work in corrections everyday, but I will hold my employees accountable for their actions," Woods continued. "The duties of the correctional deputies are to maintain the safety and security of everyone within the facility. I am very disappointed in the actions taken by these two deputies."
Seven inmates were also arrested on battery charges in connection with the incident.
John Jaman Coleman, 23, of Jennings, Jordan Alexander Legros, 22, of Welsh and Cody Michael Carroll, 24, of Elton were arrested on charges of second-degree battery.
Four other inmates were arrested on charges of second-degree aggravated battery. They are David Wade Clark, 29, of Lake Charles; Michael Lee Duplechian, 25, of Carencro; Manson Joseph Adams, 36, of Jennings and Terry Joseph Landry, 31, of Jennings.
The victim has been identified as Jason Craft, 39, of Jennings. Craft was booked into the parish jail on July 2 after he was arrested for the first-degree rape of a 10-year-old girl.
Craft was taken to American Legion Hospital for treatment and released back to correctional personnel. He was moved from the parish jail to another facility for his safety, Ivey said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Ivey said.