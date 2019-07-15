Vernon Parish authorities are implementing changes at its sandbag fill locations after a trustee misused the personal information of a local resident provided on a sandbag fill sheet.
On Thursday, a Leesville woman told authorities that an inmate had attempted to contact her via text message from the parish's phone system. The inmate had helped gather information from the woman previously that day to complete an informational form required by the parish to obtain the sandbags, which included her cell phone number and physical address.
"We have removed all interactions between private citizens and inmates at the fill locations, and the inmate in question was placed in solitary confinement immediately after we were alerted to the situation," Sheriff Sam Craft told the American Press on Friday.
"The inmates will continue to fill the bags and load them, as a service to the citizens in need, but they will no longer be handling the forms in any way," Craft stated.
According to police jurors, the forms that are completed by residents at the parish barns and sandbag fill locations allow the parish to track how many bags have been filled and to how many households. That information is then provided to federal agencies in the event the parish is declared a disaster area. It was not immediately clear why the contact information field was included on the form.
Craft said inmates previously assisted residents by completing the forms for them.
The incident has not slowed traffic at the sandbag locations, however. According to Craft, as of Friday evening more than 1,000 sandbags had been filled throughout Vernon Parish and more than 500 had been filled within the city of Leesville.